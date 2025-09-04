Despite store page crashes, Hollow Knight: Silksong smashed through the 100,000 player count on Steam within half an hour

Those who have been able to purchase and download the game on Steam are among the first to play the game and hit a peak player count of 100,000

Many, however, are still struggling with problems on digital storefronts

Hollow Knight: Silksong has already broken 110,000 players on Steam, less than one hour after launching.

It's been a long time coming, but the highly anticipated Hollow Knight sequel is now available across PC and consoles; however, due to mass crashing, being able to purchase and download the game from either Steam, the Nintendo eShop, Epic Games Store, Xbox, or the PlayStation Store has been impossible for many players due to the overwhelming demand for the game.

Despite the issue, there are a bunch of lucky players who have been able to successfully get their hands on the Metroidvania indie game, and it's already off to a great start.

As of writing, Silksong currently has over 111,873 players in-game on Steam, according to SteamDB, and the player count is only growing by the minute. It's also made its way to the Steam most-played charts at number 10, just behind Helldivers 2.

The situation also appears to have affected the database website itself, making it unable to display updated chart numbers. It's also unstable at the moment and has crashed numerous times after trying to reload the webpage.

SteamDB also notes that players can add Silksong to their cart directly from SteamDB if they are still having trouble loading the store page.

For more, you can stay updated on the crashing issue over on our Hollow Knight: Silksong live blog, as well as our first impressions.

You can get Hollow Knight: Silksong now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and ROG Xbox Ally X. It'll cost just $19.99 / £16.75.