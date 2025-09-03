007 First Light will have accessibility features, according to franchise art director Rasmus Poulsen

The developer said his priority is making sure the game is functional, but accessibility options are "super, super important for us"

He also said he wants to bring the game to as many players as possible

IO Interactive has confirmed that 007 First Light will offer accessibility options so that the game can be playable to as many people as possible.

Speaking in an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2025, when asked if the Bond game would offer any additional accessibility features, franchise art director Rasmus Poulsen said that his priority right now is making sure the game runs well, but that those features are a vital part of development.

"We're certainly planning that in because it is super, super important for us, I would say for now," Poulsen said. "My priority is probably in terms of making everything functional. But it is an important chapter of the development to make sure that it is playable by as many people as possible and with an ease of use. That is, when you say, required for different types of handicaps. Yeah, absolutely."

The developer continued, seemingly agreeing that since the James Bond franchise is so prominent, iconic, famous, and far-reaching, bringing the game to as many players as possible is important to him and IOI.

"I think it would be wonderful for people to be able to experience this product, and I would like it to reach as many people as it can, because I would like my work to be enjoyed by as many people as possible," he said.

"And then on the team, we have experts in the area as well [who are] helping us to make sure that we build in settings and other options in the, let's say, how big the game is built to allow us to do that."

007 First Light doesn't have a release date just yet, but it's expected to launch in 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

