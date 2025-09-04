007 First Light has an official release date and you can pre-order the game now to get your hands on the gorgeous Legacy Edition
The game will have a Standard, Specialist, and Legacy Edition
- 007 First Light launches on March 27, 2026
- Pre-orders are now available for three editions, including the Standard, Specialist, and Legacy Editions
- Pre-ordering the game ahead of the March 27, 2026, launch date will guarantee you a free Deluxe Edition upgrade
IO Interactive has announced that 007 First Light will officially launch on March 27, 2026, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
This comes from the special 007 First Light State of Play alongside a gameplay deep dive showcasing James Bond's first mission as an M16 initiate.
In addition to a 30-minute-long playthrough and news of the First Light's release date, IOI also shared pre-order details, including information on three editions that will be available to choose from.
Simply pre-ordering the Standard Edition ahead of the March 27, 2026, launch date will guarantee you a free Deluxe Edition upgrade, which includes 24 hours of early access, meaning you'll get to play the Bond game one day early on March 26, 2026.
It also comes bundled with four exclusive outfits for 007, including some that appear to be inspired by the movies, one weapon skin, and a "Gleaming Pack", which looks to be four gold versions of Bond's gadgets.
The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99 and will be available in both physical and digital formats, containing all the items mentioned above.
The physical release is called the Specialist Edition, will cost the same, and comes with the same Deluxe Upgrade items, as well as an extra Classic Tuxedo Skin, but it's the Legacy Edition that comes with the most goodies.
The limited stock edition will cost $299.99 / £259.99 / €299.99 and also comes bundled with a gorgeous Golden Gun Figurine with a secret compartment that can be put on display, along with an Obsidian Gold Suit & Golden Gun Weapon Skin, and a Steel game case.
Be sure to check back here for how and where you can pre-order 007 First Light.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
