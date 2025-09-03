007 First Light won't have the same logic as the Bond movies, says dev – 'We really were inspired by some of these classic tropes, and then we adapted them to fit the modern medium'
IOI was initially inspired by the color grading of old movies, but it didn't look right for a cinematic game
- 007 First Light uses inspiration from the Bond movies, but the tropes have been adapted differently for the sake of game logic
- The game's franchise art director, Rasmus Poulsen, said action movie logic "does not apply to games"
- Some classic Bond tropes were adapted "to fit the modern medium"
007 First Light's franchise art director, Rasmus Poulsen, has said that IO Interactive's next game is inspired by "classic" Bond tropes that have been adapted differently from the movies for the sake of logic.
In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2025, where we also had the opportunity to try out an early demo of 007 First Light, Poulsen discussed creating a cinematic Bond game with an original story.
He explained that while IOI took inspiration from the franchise, the studio took liberties when translating action movie tropes to its game.
"You can't apply movie logic to the game world," Poulsen said, "because oftentimes, when you watch one movie with your dad and he goes, 'Actually, son...' and says something that breaks the immersion, you know that mindset probably won't get you very far.
"Oftentimes, when you make games, you need a certain balance, because you need to feel like a hero as the player. So the same logic doesn't necessarily apply. Obviously, I'm not saying here that we weren't critical of ourselves and that we didn't finesse ideas to feel great. What I'm saying is the same logic does not apply to games."
Poulsen continued, saying that the team attempted to recreate similar color grading that the older Bond movies are known for, but it didn't look right for the action game.
"Another aspect is, for instance, we were exploring color selection and color grading, and so for the car chase [in the demo] and the whole mission in general, we were inspired by color palettes of old movies, and at the same time, the treatment of that... they look sort of compressed and a little gray and a little faded. That doesn't really work for a game either, because then you think your TV is broken.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"So we really were inspired by some of these classic tropes, and then we adapted them to fit the modern medium, be it, let's say, approach or phonetics or color or presentations."
007 First Light arrives in 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
You might also like...
- Bioshock creator Ken Levine reveals new details about his next game Judas and its central Villainy gameplay mechanic
- New Resident Evil Requiem gameplay teaser solidifies it as my most anticipated game of 2026 so far
- Final Fantasy 14 director has a pretty simple explanation for why the Monster Hunter Wilds collab will feature Omega – 'In the Monster Hunter team, there are many Warriors of Light'
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
- Rob DwiarManaging Editor, TechRadar Gaming
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.