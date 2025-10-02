Pragmata game director Cho Yonghee and producer Naoto Oyama have said they didn't expect real-life AI to progress as fast as it did

They say that despite this, it didn't impact their game's story, which features an enemy AI

Oyama said, "We have this sort of the idea of the AI in the game locked down very early in the development"

The developers of Capcom's new sci-fi action game, Pragmata, have said they didn't expect real-life artificial intelligence (AI) to become so popular when initially writing the game, which features an enemy AI.

In an interview with IGN at Tokyo Game Show 2025, game director Cho Yonghee and producer Naoto Oyama discussed developing the concept of a hostile AI taking over a lunar space station and how they didn't anticipate their game reflecting the real world.

"We really couldn't predict that AI would be this big from where we started from what you see now, but now that we have AI become this huge thing in the real world, we see like, 'Oh, maybe we should have added this or that from what you see in the AI right now,'" Yonghee said. "So we are like, 'We should have thought of that.'"

Despite the growth of real-life AI, Oyama insisted that it didn't have any impact on Pragmata's story, which was decided very early on in development.

"We have this sort of the idea of the AI in the game locked down very early in the development back when we released the concept trailer back a few years ago," Oyama said. "And so we had that as what you see in the game basically. And then we really couldn't predict that the AI would become this big right now."

"Yeah," Yonghee added. "So the real life AI's progression or development, it's been so fast that it's perhaps overtaken what do we have in the game right now. So what you see in the game might not look as amazing than what'd you compared to real life."

In Pragmata, you play as spacefarer Hugh Williams, who must work together with an android called Diana to fight the hostile AI controlling a space station and return to Earth.

With real-life AI progressing faster than expected, Oyama remarked, "We created to be in the near future, but the future has come closer."

"Yeah, just the word AI is getting a bit old right now," Yonghee added. "So maybe by the time that we reach the age or the time where Pragmata takes place, people are not using the word AI even anymore."

Pragmata is expected to launch in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

