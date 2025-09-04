Steam goes down, and Nintendo eShop and PS Store instantly crash under Hollow Knight: Silksong demand as the long-awaited game finally launches
Some store pages are gradually coming back online
- Hollow Knight: Silksong has officially launched, but some store pages have crashed
- Steam, Epic Games, and the PS Store are currently unavailable
- The issue is gradually being resolved for some players
The day has finally arrived! Hollow Knight: Silksong has officially launched across PC and consoles, but if you've been waiting to get your hands on the game, you might run into some trouble.
Unlike most games, Team Cherry decided not to open pre-orders for Silksong ahead of its September 4 release date.
Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming demand for the game, it appears that Steam, the Nintendo eShop, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and the PlayStation Store have all buckled under the weight of so many players trying to purchase the game at once.
As of writing, each respective store page is unavailable, meaning there's no way for players to click buy and download Silksong.
If you're lucky, your store page may come back online gradually, like mine, though many others are still struggling to gain access.
We'll keep you updated on the situation over on our Hollow Knight: Silksong live blog.
When the issue does resolve, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available to buy on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and ROG Xbox Ally X. It'll cost just $19.99 / £16.75.
