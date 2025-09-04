Hollow Knight: Silksong drops later today

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can pre-load the game using a specific method

It requires access to the Xbox app

It's the day that gamers around the world have been waiting years for: Hollow Knight: Silksong is official set to launch at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM BST / 10AM CEST.

As with any big game release, players are eager to pre-load the title so that they will be able to dive in the second it becomes available without the need to wait for a potentially lengthy download.

Although there's currently no easy way to do this on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox owners can get Hollow Knight: Silksong pre-loaded with this little trick.

As spotted by a user over on Reddit, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can pre-load Hollow Knight: Silksong via the Xbox app.

All you need is your Xbox console (be that an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S), a mobile phone with the Xbox app installed and an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Simply the open the app, sign in if you need to, then head to the Xbox Game Pass tab. Scroll down until you see the 'Coming to Game Pass' section and find Hollow Knight: Silksong in the list.

Tap its icon, then hit the button to install it on your console. If you haven't linked your Xbox console and app together yet, you'll do to that at this stage so follow the on-screen instructions.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With that all out of the way, you can boot up your console and see that Hollow Knight: Silksong is downloading.

I've personally tested the method and can confirm that it works for me here in the UK using my Android phone, though as this doesn't seem like an intentional move on developer Team Cherry's part your mileage may vary.

Also bear in mind that this won't allow you to play the game early. You'll still need to wait for the official release time.