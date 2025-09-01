The developers of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle have discussed its upcoming DLC in a new interview

The Order of the Giants will feature a dynamic difficulty level that will scale based on your progress in the main game

The expansion will be integrated into the existing Vatican level

The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle developers have discussed the game's upcoming downloadable content (DLC) in a new interview.

In a conversation with IGN, creative director Axel Torvenius and lead game designer Zeke Virant revealed that the The Order of the Giants DLC will adapt its difficulty level depending on your progress in the main game.

Set in the Vatican location, it will be smartly integrated in the game's existing content.

"The conventional way of doing DLC is to add something that stands after, or a miniature game on the side, but we didn't really feel that that was the best," Torvenius said.

According to the developers, implementing the expansion in this way was a challenge but it should make for a smoother experience for all players, no matter where they are in the game.

"Players who are at the end of the game don't need to worry about the difficulty as actually we have a new system in place where players are dynamically scaled based on how far they progressed," Virant said.

"We know a lot of players are coming back from the endgame and would like to have a continuation of that difficulty, especially if they have health upgrades and a lot of abilities.

"If you've progressed to the Vatican but you haven't gotten to Giza yet, we keep it on a first tier of difficulty," he added. "If you've gotten to Giza, then we adjust it up to a second tier. And then once you've gotten to Sukhothai, we adjust to a third tier."

This will impact things like the amount of health each enemy has, in addition to how many will attack at one time.

As someone who first played the game back at launch, I've been raring for an excuse for a new playthrough and The Order of the Giants sounds perfect. Now that I know I won't be experiencing the DLC at a disadvantage on a fresh save, there's no reason not to pull the trigger.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available now on PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PlayStation 5. A Nintendo Switch 2 port is also on the way.