MachineGames hopes to make another Wolfenstein game

Studio head Jerk Gustafsson has said the team has "always seen this as a trilogy"

He adds that the developer is "not done" with the series

Despite the recent success of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, MachineGames has said that it's interested in making another Wolfenstein game.

That's according to studio head Jerk Gustafsson in the latest Noclip documentary, who said that the team hopes to round out the story of Wolfenstein protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, and create a sequel to Wolfenstein: The New Colossus (via PC Gamer).

"We have always seen this as a trilogy," said Gustafsson. "That journey for BJ, even during those first weeks at id, when we mapped out New Order, we still had the plan for at least [BJ], what would happen in the second one and what would happen in the third one.

"I think that's important to say, because⁠, at least I hope⁠, we're not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell."

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus was released in 2017, and while another spin-off game launched just two years later, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, it focused on his twin daughters in a co-operative experience instead of BJ.

It's unclear what's next for MachineGames, whether that be the third mainline Wolfenstein game or an Indiana Jones follow-up, but I wouldn't say no to another story centering BJ Blazkowicz.

For now, fans can sink their teeth into Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's recently released expansion, The Order of the Giants.

