Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director Guillaume Broche confirmed that the game is the first in a new franchise

Broche said, "This is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise"

He also teased new Expedition 33 DLC, saying, "We may be cooking"

Sandfall Interactive has confirmed that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the first game in a new franchise.

Speaking with YouTube channel MrMattyPlays (via TheGamer), game director Guillaume Broche revealed that Expedition 33 is "not the end" of the series.

"Clair Obscur is the franchise name," Broche said. "Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise. Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise."

Broche couldn't reveal any more details, but did hint later on in the interview that he tends to forget his previous work when he "writes sequels," suggesting the studio's next game won't be a direct sequel.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Broche was asked about the possibility of Clair Obscur receiving any post-launch downloadable content (DLC). While the game director didn't outright say "Yes", he did tease Sandfall's plans, saying "There may be," and it's "a bit too early to say."

"We may be cooking," he added (thanks, PC Gamer).

Sandfall has previously stated that it was "exploring a wide range of future improvements" including accessibility features, "new content", and "all sorts of bits and bobs".

Just last month, the studio released an update that added a Battle Retry feature.