Dead Space creator Glen Schofield wants to make Dead Space 4

The developer said he went to EA with ideas, but EA turned him down

He adds, "The fact that EA just got bought, I think there’s an opportunity. I’m already making calls"

Glen Schofield, the creator of the original Dead Space, has expressed interest in making another Dead Space game, revealing that he even went to EA with ideas, but it wasn't interested.

Speaking in an interview with IGN at the Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show, Schofield discussed the future of the sci-fi, horror series and shared his desire to make Dead Space 4. He explained that he presented his ideas to EA, but was ultimately rejected.

"I went to [EA] recently and they're like no, we're not interested anymore," said Schofield. "I said, I can get back the leadership team. I need the models from EA Motive [the team behind the Dead Space remake], and I can save you 30 to 40 million dollars on the idea that I have. And, they're like, 'no.'"

Schofield worked as the executive producer at EA Redwood Shores in 2008, where he helped create Dead Space, before later going on to create The Callisto Protocol at his own company, which he founded, Striking Distance Studios.

He left Striking Distance Studios in late 2023 after the game shipped and is currently the director at Pinstripe Games. The developer hasn't announced any games in the works just yet, but Schofield appears hopeful that he'll one day get to work on another Dead Space game.

"I have quite a few ideas that I'm ready to go with, and one of them is Dead Space 4," said Schofield. "The fact that EA just got bought, I think, there’s an opportunity. I’m already making calls."

Schofield is referring to EA's recent acquisition by an investor consortium comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners for $55 Billion.

He continued, saying, "We’ll see. I don’t know where EA’s head is right now, I don’t think they made money on [the Dead Space remake]. Dead Space needs to be adapted to different mediums - movies, TV series, it would be great.

"But I am more optimistic [since the sale of EA], because somebody new could buy [the Dead Space IP]."

