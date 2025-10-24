Top Sims 4 creators have posted on their respective YouTube channels announcing that they're leaving the EA Creator Network

This comes as a response to the recent news of an EA buyout by Saudi-backed groups

Moving forward, these streamers will no longer be financially affiliated with EA, cancelling creator code eligibility, while aiming to pivot to covering other non-EA games

Several top The Sims 4 streamers and content creators have quit the game's EA Creator Network, citing the proposed EA sale to Saudi-backed investors as the defining reason. This includes James Turner, lilsimsie, CarynandConnieGaming, Plumbella, and more.

The EA Creator Network is a programme that gives early access to a wide suite of games and updates, offers exclusive opportunities for content creation, and occasionally sets up sponsored content and other paid partnership gigs. In addition, many Sims 4 creators use the Creator Code programme that rewards streamers with a portion of sales on selected products.

The Sims 4 creator lilsimsie is just one of the high-profile streamers to post on their YouTube channels recently, announcing that they're stepping down from all EA Creator Network programmes and benefits. In a post on October 23, 2025, lilsimsie said:

"I have made the decision to remove myself from the EA Creator Network. It is my hope that pressure from creators and the community might encourage EA’s leadership to reconsider the long-term impact of this sale and to preserve the values that have made The Sims so beloved. This means that I will no longer receive early access to Sims packs, and I will not have a creator code."

Another popular The Sims 4 streamer, Plumbella, also posted on their YouTube channel, mentioning their thoughts on the proposed EA sale:

"I hope that the sale falls through, and if it doesn’t, I hope that those that stay put pressure on EA to maintain the level of inclusiveness that The Sims has always been about."

This news comes after the proposed EA sale to Saudi-backed investors that was announced on September 29, 2025. Under the proposed deal, a group of buyers including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, would buy the company out for $55 billion (£41 billion).

The Saudi PIF aims to diversify Saudi Arabia's revenue by investing in foreign companies and intellectual property. It's headed up by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the controversial Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, accused by the CIA of ordering the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

EA is known as the publisher of blockbuster franchises like Battlefield, EA Sports FC 25, and, of course, The Sims. The news of the proposed deal has sent waves across the games industry, with The Sims 4 creators like James Turner and CarynandConnieGaming now stepping away from being associated with the company moving forward.

As for the future of these content creators, lilsimsie plans to pivot their focus to other, non-EA affiliated games: "I plan to start incorporating some other games that I think you might like here on this channel".

Others like James Turner have made similar announcements: "I plan on shifting our focus to including more variety". With a combined YouTube subscriber total of 5.7 million, the four creators mentioned in this article certainly make up a good portion of the top names in Sims 4 content creation. As the deal develops, it's possible we'll get updates. I've reached out to several Sims 4 streamers for comment and will update this page if we hear back.

