Valve has introduced a new Personal Calendar for Steam users via its Steam Labs experiment

It allows users to view recently released and upcoming games easily, based on game activity and wishlists

It's another update that could prove useful for the Steam client's quality of life

Valve is making life easier for Steam client and SteamOS users, with updates to improve quality of life across the board, and its latest one might end up being its most beneficial yet for gamers.

Announced on its community page, Valve has launched a new 'Personal Calendar' feature that allows gamers to easily view both recently released and upcoming games, including wishlist titles and recommended games based on playtime.

It also features both weekly and monthly views (for recent releases), with recommendations 're-trained' daily to keep them fresh and well aligned with user activity.

This should go a long way towards saving users' time by keeping them up to date on when wishlisted titles launch or enter early access, and by eliminating the need to manually search for new titles, as it's all ready and presented in this new calendar. It's another update from Valve that many, including myself, may not have known we wanted, but likely need.

With customization controls, users can adjust how many games are shown (up to 500), filter by tags for specific game genres, hide owned games, and show only wishlist titles.

It's a very intuitive feature that Valve intends to expand via feedback as a part of its Steam Labs experiments, which seems to be one of the only two ways to access the calendar – but it won't be a surprise to see this pop up in game libraries or in the Steam navigation bar, if it becomes a full feature.

Based on what I've seen from my own calendar, it's evident to me that Valve's first rendition of this works very well, considering the numerous amount of roguelite and action games in my library. There's a ton of titles launching towards the end of 2025 and early 2026, so it's safe to say that Valve chose the ideal time to push this update to users.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This arrives at a time when Microsoft's 'full-screen experience' mode is available via the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming PC, which utilizes the Xbox app as both a storefront and launcher; updates and experiments as such from Valve, put the onus on Microsoft and Xbox (and other PC game launchers) to act, and introduce more features to challenge the Steam launcher.

As it stands, Valve continues to prove why its storefront is the most popular for PC gamers, and long may it continue for the benefit of gamers.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.