Jensen Huang says Nvidia’s China market share fallen to zero - so where does it go next?

Nvidia’s China market share dropped from 95% to 0%, says CEO Jensen Huang

Huang criticized policies for aiming to hurt others, not supporting domestically

$17 billion in Chinese revenue could be gone for Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has revealed the company’s 95% market share in China has virtually vanished over the course of 2025, with Nvidia now losing out to every other contender.

US export controls and Chinese band on Nvidia’s chips, including H100, A100 and now H20 GPUs, have effectively prevented Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, from selling any flagship tech in great quantities.

Under current conditions, Nvidia has been rendered unable to sell GPUs in mainland China, spelling disaster not just for the company but also the US economy.

Nvidia has lost all of its Chinese market share

“We went from 95% market share to 0%, and so I can’t imagine any policymaker thinking that that’s a good idea, that whatever policy we implemented caused America to lose one of the largest markets in the world,” Huang said in an interview with Citadel Securities.

The leader explained policymakers should consider policies that are helpful to America, rather than those that are “hurtful to other people.”

In September 2025, Nvidia had partly been granted permission by the US government to resume sales in China, but it would have to forfeit 15% of its revenue. At that time, it came to light that China’s competitions authority would be launching an investigation into Nvidia.

Nvidia also noted it gained $4.5 billion in charges related to the US ban on H20 exports to China during the first fiscal quarter of 2026. “There were no H20 sales to China-based customers in the second quarter,” Nvidia declared in a SEC filing.

In its previous full fiscal year, Nvidia generated an $17 billion in revenue from China alone – full company revenue stood at $130.5 billion, up 114% year-over-year.

Huang described China as the second-largest computer market in the world, adding: “I think it’s a mistake for the United States to not participate.”

“So hopefully we’ll continue to explain and inform and hold out hope for a change in policy,” he added.

