Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants and the announcement of a Nintendo Switch 2 version have convinced me to finally pick up the game

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 's DLC, The Order of the Giants , was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

The expansion arrives on September 4, 2025

The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

Machine Games has given us a new look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's forthcoming expansion, The Order of the Giants, along with confirmed of a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 is finally here and as one of the major announcements of the showcase, a gameplay trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's first downloadable content (DLC) was revealed.

The Order of Giants was first announced during the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month and arrives on September 4.

The story expansion will be accessible to those who own the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Premium Edition, Collector’s Edition, or Collector’s Bundle, or it can be purchased separately.

The DLC takes place during the events of the main game and follows Indiana Jones as he returns to the city of Rome to uncover a dark secret that lies beneath the city.

"There is a myth of a beast in the hidden depths of Rome, rumored to guard a terrible secret... When Indiana Jones encounters Father Ricci, a young priest desperate for help to track down a Roman artifact, a standard treasure hunt soon turns into a perilous journey," its description reads.

Launch Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™: The Order of Giants - YouTube Watch On

"Along the way, Indy must face the sinister plots of Emperor Nero and his gladiator games, the enigmatic Cult of Mithras, and whatever else lurks in the shadows. Can Father Ricci's cryptic knowledge guide Indy through these treacherous passageways? Only Indiana Jones can piece together this breathtaking mystery."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New and intricate puzzles while traversing Rome’s ancient sewer system, the Cloaca Maxima, and beyond will also be featured, along with new enemies and the return of familiar faces.

However, the most exciting part of the trailer for me was the announcement that the game will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, making it the first Xbox-owned title to be confirmed for Nintendo's latest console.

In TechRadar Gaming's four-star review, hardware writer Dashiell Wood called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle "a thrilling adventure ripped straight from the silver screen" that features "flawless voice performances and incredible motion capture work".