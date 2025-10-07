Assassin's Creed Mirage 's free DLC, Valley of Memory , has been revealed and launches on November 18

The expansion adds new story content and takes place before Mirage's finale

New improvements to the game will also be added, including a manual jump ability, replayable missions, and more

Ubisoft has revealed the details for Assassin's Creed Mirage's latest story expansion, Valley of Memory, a free downloadable content (DLC) launching next month.

Valley of Memory will arrive on November 18, 2025, just in time for the game's second anniversary, and will offer up to six hours of new story content that takes place before Mirage's finale.

"Valley of Memory kicks off when Basim learns that his long-lost father might still be alive in AlUla," Ubisoft explains in the announcement post. "Basim decides to go on a journey to see if the rumors hold any truth, only to discover that the valley of AlUla is threatened by a dangerous band of robbers and his father is missing."

With new story quests also comes a new region and map to explore, along with additional assassination targets, side quests, contracts, and Basim can now also play the oud at certain locations once players track down music sheets through parkour missions.

Speaking of parkour, the DLC will arrive with a series of major improvements, including new features in gameplay that "will strengthen our parkour experience" with a manual jump ability, which can be toggled on in the settings.

[ESRB] Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory Reveal Stream - YouTube Watch On

A new control scheme will also be added alongside manual jump, and players will be able to customize side and back ejects, which could previously only be performed when Basim had a clear landing spot or handhold.

All black box missions and contracts in Mirage and Valley of Memory will become replayable after players complete them once and will be accessible through "Animus Sequences". Each replayable mission will also offer new challenges that will unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

A new skill called Engineer 2 has been added to Basim's skill tree that allows him to equip all level modifications to his tools, while a new level 3 modification has been added to all tools.

Finally, players can also expect two new, customizable difficulty levels. More details are expected to be revealed in the upcoming update's patch notes.

