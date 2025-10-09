Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a new update as the game celebrates 5 million copies sold

The update will add a new playable environment, enemies, and boss fights

Sandfall has also teased that there is "more to come..."

Sandfall Interactive has announced that it's now working on a Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update that will feature new playable content.

The studio announced the update in a new blog post, alongside news the game has now sold five million copies, five months after its launch. To celebrate the achievement, Sandfall is cooking up something special for fans.

"To celebrate this milestone, we’re working on a game update for all platforms that will include several additions and updates as a THANK YOU!!" Sandfall said.

Though we can't be sure how big the update will be, Sandfall has confirmed that it will feature a host of playable content, including a new environment, "taking the characters of Expedition 33 to a brand-new location with new enemy encounters and surprises to discover".

There will also be challenging, new boss battles for late-game players, as well as new costumes for the members of Expedition 33, and new text and UI game localizations will also be added for Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, and Indonesian.

Sandfall also teased that there is "more to come…".

The developer hasn't revealed any specific details about what we can expect in terms of story content just yet, or if any is coming at all.

However, from the teaser image the studio shared, which depicts a collection of children's toys and a sketchbook with a drawing of a Gestral, the update could potentially focus on the Dessendre family, or at least the three Dessendre children.

Clair Obscur also received a Battle Retry option in a separate update in July, which allows players to quickly retry a failed battle.

In terms of what's next for Sandfall, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director Guillaume Broche has confirmed that the game is the first in a new franchise and even teased Expedition 33 downloadable content (DLC).

