No Man's Sky's Breach update is live now

It introduces the exploration of derelict space wrecks and more rare ship parts

A new expedition has also arrived with the update, tailored around its new features

It's been a busy year for No Man's Sky, with a plethora of game-changing updates like Voyagers and Beacon, the latter of which coincided with the Nintendo Switch 2 release of the game.

The Switch 2 version of No Man's Sky is definitely where the game finally clicked for me, and while I haven't been playing for a month or so, I feel like this latest update, Breach is set to pull me right back in. In its first few months on sale, I'd definitely put No Man's Sky up there with the best Nintendo Switch 2 games on the quality of the port alone.

Breach is a smaller update compared to the likes of Voyagers or Beacon, but it sounds like one the game needs for this Halloween season. That's because Breach introduces explorable corvette wrecks to No Man's Sky, which you can space walk in and around to discover and salvage new rare ship parts and modules.

It won't be without story elements, either, as the update centres on an all-new expedition that, according to game director Sean Murray, will take players "to the edge of space" to discover the fate of a lost, abandoned ship.

The expedition will also take players to "rare purple-star solar systems" which feature particularly hazardous planets and gas giants. It's all sounding suitably eerie for the Halloween season, and while I'm not expecting untoward jumpscares or an overwhelming sense of dread, I'm always down for the moody atmosphere of derelict, long-forgotten spacecrafts.

The No Man's Sky Breach update is live today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. While Breach is technically also launching for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, players usually have to wait a few days before updates go live, receiving new features at a small delay when compared to other platforms. The Breach expedition will be live for three weeks before being removed from the game.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.