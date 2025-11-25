Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.6 is now available and adds a limited-time crossover Attack on Titan event

From November 25 to December 22, players can play a special Attack on Titan quest and unlock exclusive cosmetics

New story content and additional bug fixes have also been added

Ubisoft has released the patch notes for Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.6, which will feature a new, limited-time crossover event with Attack on Titan.

Starting today, November 25, through to December 22, players will be able to unlock the special collaboration quest inspired by the hit anime that will see Shadows' Naoe and Yaskuke take on a new threat.

"With a kidnapped Titan-Shifter as their weapon, a mysterious, power-hungry faction has infiltrated feudal Japan, setting their sights on total domination. But when an attempt to rescue the Shifter fails, the lone survivor (with a dark secret) recruits Naoe and Yasuke to help her stop the group from unleashing the terror of a Titan on Japan," Ubisoft teased.

Players will be able to find this quest in the Yamashiro region, North of Hanazo Tower, and can only accept it after first unlocking Yasuke as a playable character.

During the quest, players can obtain a banner and statue to customize their hideout, and upon quest completion, they'll also earn a crystal katana for Naoe.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan | Official Collab Teaser - YouTube Watch On

An Attack on Titan Dual Pack will be available for purchase from the in-game store during this period, featuring outfits inspired by the anime, including a Mikasa Ackerman costume for Naoe and a Titan-themed outfit for Yasuke. New weapons, trinkets, and a mount will also be included in the pack.

Alongside the main crossover event, the third story drop titled "A puzzlement" will be added, a "fun and humorous quest" that finds Naoe and Yasuke encountering two old acquaintances arguing about a mysterious door in South Wakasa, who task the protagonists with figuring out how to open it.

New skills will be learned by both protagonists during this quest, including Naoe's own way to perform Yasuke's war kick ability, and a way for Yasuke to stealthily dispatch enemies in a non-lethal way.

New bug fixes, along with a bunch of gameplay adjustments, have also been implemented with Title Update 1.1.6. You can read the full patch notes here.

