Ghost of Yotei will get New Game Plus in a free update next week, along with 30 new cosmetics, extra photo mode features, and more
Harder difficulty options and replayable content will also be added
- A new Ghost of Yotei patch will be released on November 24
- The update will add New Game Plus, harder difficulties, and the ability to replay content
- New gear will also be added for free
Sucker Punch Productions has announced that a free patch will be released for Ghost of Yotei next week, offering a slew of new features.
If you're still getting lost in the open world of Ezo, good news, because on November 24, a free patch for all players will introduce New Game Plus, which will let you replay Atsu's story from the beginning while still retaining all your hard-earned gear and abilities.
New Game Plus, which unlocks after completing the main story once, will also add new "harder difficulty options" and two new PlayStation Trophies, as well as a new currency called Ghost Flowers.
Ghost Flowers can be exchanged with a new vendor, which will offer more than 30 new cosmetics to collect, including new armor sets and weapon dyes, and 10 charms.
An additional tier of upgrades for existing armor sets and weapons will also be available.
Alongside New Game Plus, the ability to "replay content in the post-game after you’ve completed the main story, including a new stats display," will be added, which suggests players can replay certain missions or potentially redo boss encounters.
More accessibility options are also on the way, including directional button remapping and new Photo Mode features that will introduce shutter speed, a composition grid, and new filters to play around with. Read the full patch notes here.
Ghost of Yotei is now available for PS5 and PS5 Pro. Players can also look forward to the free Legends multiplayer mode in 2026, which was first added to the previous game Ghost of Tsushima.
