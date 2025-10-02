Ubisoft has officially launched its Tencent-funded subsidiary Vantage Studios

The studio will be responsible for the development of the publisher's biggest franchises, Assassin's Creed , Far Cry , and Rainbow Six

As announced in July, Vantage Studios will be helmed by co-CEOs Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes

Ubisoft has officially launched Vantage Studios, a new subsidiary that will lead the development of the company's biggest franchises, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Announced back in March, the newly named Vantage Studios is a Tencent-funded subsidiary that will act as the new "creative house" for the previously mentioned franchises and will be led by recently appointed co-CEOs Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes.

The new studio will take on the development and expansion of Ubisoft's largest brands, build on the foundation of the company's expertise, share services and technical resources, "all while giving developers more hands-on control over the games they are building."

It will also be comprised of a total of 2,300 employees, from teams currently working on the games based in Ubisoft's studios in Montréal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Barcelona, and Sofia.

"Vantage Studios represents a first step in Ubisoft's ongoing transformation, with plans to set up additional creative houses and group its brands and franchises under the banner of a shared DNA and development expertise," Ubisoft said in its new blog post.

"The goal of Vantage Studios, and future creative houses, is to facilitate stronger and deeper connections between developers and players. This streamlined approach allows for both a higher level of autonomy for developers and a shorter pathway between gathering and implementing player feedback, while still offering the benefit of Ubisoft's expertise, services, tools, and tech."

Christophe Derennes and Charlie Guillemot, the son of the publisher's current CEO, Yves Guillemot, were named co-CEOs of the new subsidiary in July, when it was announced that the studio would work to bring the publisher's biggest franchises "to their full potential".

"With this new subsidiary, we want to build on that strong foundation by creating the right environment for the teams working on Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six to take the creative and technical risks needed to make excellent games," Guillemot said at the time.

"Our focus is on evolving Ubisoft's operating model to bring more focus, more autonomy, and more accountability to the teams so they can stay closely attuned to our players. Decision making will be quicker, and it will also be easier to pivot when we need to change course."

