Hollow Knight: Silksong has barely been out for a day, and players are already complaining about its difficulty level – ' I feel like they’re really overusing double damage'
Struggling with Silksong? You're not alone
- Hollow Knight Silksong is out now and reactions have been postiive
- Some players have been complaining about the high difficulty level, though
- Most criticism centers around the fact that lots of enemies deal double damage
Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here, and it's clear that the indie game is already a massive hit. It's shot up the charts on PC gaming platform Steam, with more than 535,213 players at one time at its peak.
While player reactions have thus far been mostly positive, some have been taking issue with its difficulty, which is said to be significantly higher than the first game. Players have been venting their frustrations in threads on the Silksong subreddit.
"I feel like they’re really overusing double damage so far," a poster said, referring to the fact that hits from many enemies take away two masks, icons in the game's health meter, rather than one.
"Touching [an enemy] should only ever be one [mask], some of the hitboxes have felt a little janky, and accidentally touching them for two masks is the rough part for me," agreed a commenter.
"Been having a really hard time physically and mentally (especially mentally)," added another. "[I] was looking forward to my most anticipated game ever after having the worst work day ever, got really hyped, sat down, played it, it made the depression worse [...] I’m upset I don’t like it and I’m upset I’m not good enough at the game to like it."
"There is way too much double damage," read another thread. "A bunch of random enemies do it too! It is honestly just annoying."
"Im happy that I’m not the only one. Double damage in the first game was reserved for late-game bosses and slow, big hits," a reply said. "From the get-go, random ass stuff seems to do double damage."
Hollow Knight: Silksong is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.
If you're interested in seeing what we think of the game, then check out our ongoing Hollow Knight Silksong review in progress.
