Hollow Knight: Silksong 's first post-launch patch arrives "mid next week"

It will address the difficulty in the early game, with Moorwing and Sister Splinter set to receive a slight difficulty reduction

The patch notes also include a list of bug fixes

Team Cherry has announced that the first post-launch Hollow Knight: Silksong patch will arrive next week and address the early game difficulty complaints.

In a new Steam community post, the studio confirmed that patch 1.0.28470 will be released "mid next week", and will be primarily focused on bug fixes, as well as implement "some slight balance adjustments in the early game". You can read the full patch notes below.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Version 1.0.28470 Patch Notes

Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.

Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.

Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.

Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.

Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.

Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.

Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.

Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.

Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.

Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.

Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).

Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.

Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.

Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.

Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.

Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.

Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.

Various additional fixes and tweaks.

Some of those balance changes address early game bosses, Moorwing and Sister Splinter, and will receive a slight difficulty reduction.

Sandcavers are also getting a damage reduction, the pea pod collider scale will receive a slight increase, and Bellway and Bell Bench prices will cost a little less mid-game.

