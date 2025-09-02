Hollow Knight: Silksong players on Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to download a free upgrade pack to unlock 'enhanced features'
The long-awaited indie game launches this week
- Hollow Knight: Silksong will have "enhanced features" on Nintendo Switch 2
- Switch players who receive a game key for backing the game on Kickstarter will need to download a separate upgrade pack for free
- This suggests the upgrade pack will be available on Switch 2 for all players, even if they didn't back the project
Team Cherry has revealed that Hollow Knight: Silksong players on Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to download an upgrade pack to unlock "enhanced features".
That's according to a new post on the studio's Kickstarter, where Team Cherry said that backers who supported the project will receive their original Nintendo Switch keys directly via email after completing a survey, adding that those playing on Switch 2 will need to download an additional upgrade pack from the eShop to access the enhancements (via Eurogamer).
"For Nintendo Switch 2 players, after redeeming your Nintendo Switch key and downloading the game, you will additionally need to download the (free) Hollow Knight: Silksong Upgrade Pack from the eshop to unlock the platform's enhanced features," Team Cherry explained.
It's not officially confirmed, but this suggests that if you buy the game on Switch 2, there'll be no need to download a separate pack, and it will be available to all players, even if they didn't back the project on Kickstarter.
Just yesterday, Team Cherry announced that the long-awaited Silksong will cost just $19.99 (around £19.99) and even shared specific release times.
The game officially launches on September 4, 2025, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and ROG Xbox Ally X.
Team Cherry has also released a full-length gameplay trailer showcasing all-new features, like a crafting system, a look at new locations and enemies, and teases over 40 legendary boss encounters.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
