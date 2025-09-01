Team Cherry has confirmed price and release time for Hollow Knight Silksong on September 4

Expect to pay just $19.99 (around £19.99) for the upcoming game

It'll be playable in the morning in the US, and in the afternoon for UK players

Developer Team Cherry has confirmed both the price and release timing for Hollow Knight: Silksong, which (and it still feels unreal to type this) is launching this week on September 4.

A couple days back, US retailer GameStop had leaked the price of the game (via PC Gamer), suggesting it was going to cost just $20.

Now, Team Cherry has taken to Bluesky to officially confirm this will indeed be the case. Silksong will launch at $19.99 and, while Team Cherry didn't highlight a UK price, we can likely expect it to be £19.99 in the region.

Four days until release! Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on 4th September. Release times: 7AM PT | 10AM ET | 4PM CEST | 11PM JST Game price: USD $19.99 | EUR €19.99 | JPY ¥2300 — @teamcherry.bsky.social (@teamcherry.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-09-01T11:06:14.563Z

The Aussie developer also locked in global release times for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and thankfully, we won't need to wait until stupid-o-clock to play on September 4. Depending on your region, the game will be playable at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 11pm JST / 12am AEST (on September 5).

And if you're wondering what all the fuss is about, the original Hollow Knight is currently half price on Steam, where it's currently available for the price of a lunch. You wouldn't be alone in that either, as the game impressively reached an all-time peak concurrent player count of 70,000 just yesterday according to SteamDB.

You might also like...