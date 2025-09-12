Metrid Prime 4: Beyond launches on December 4

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment comes out a little earlier on November 6

New paid DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza, DK Island & Emerald Rush, is also available today

Nintendo has finally revealed the release dates for two of its highly anticipated games: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Announced during the September 12 Nintendo Direct, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will officially launch on December 4, 2025, with the Nintendo Switch version also coming the same day.

Nintendo released a shiny new trailer showing Samus riding a motorbike on a mysterious sand planet, and it looked pretty amazing.

"After an unexpected accident, Samus finds herself transported to the mysterious planet Viewros. Scan your surroundings for clues, make the most of your equipment and weapons, and use Samus’s newfound psychic abilities — and her technologically advanced bike, the Vi-O-La — to traverse and explore the environment. You’ll need every tool at your disposal to survive and escape Viewros," the game's description reads.

In addition, Metroid Prime 4 amiibo figures will be released, including Samus and Samus & Vi-O-La on November 6 and bounty hunter Sylux on December 4.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment officially launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 6, 2025, with pre-orders opening later today.

In this canon spin-off to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players fight the war for Ancient Hyrule against Demon King Ganondorf as Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other legendary heroes.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fresh footage debuted new Zonai Devices that can be combined with each hero's signature abilities as they take on hordes of Ganon's forces.

Players can also team up with a friend in two-player local co-op via split screen or GameShare, and can use any The Legend of Zelda series amiibo for extra items.

Using save data from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will also unlock additional weapons, including a High Guard’s Claymore and a High Guard’s Sword.

Alongside the announcement of Mario Tennis Fever and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and ports of Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo also shadow dropped paid DLC for Donkey Kong Banaza.

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush is available today and finds Donkey Kong and Pauline on DK Island.

"Once you’ve finished the main game’s story, Void Kong will offer you a position in Void Company collecting as much emerald ore as you can in Emerald Rush, both on DK Island and in Layers from the main game," Nintendo said.

"In each run of this new mode, you’ll collect fossils to gain helpful Perks for different effects, and smash Banandium Gems to power up DK with different skills."

Playing this mode will unlock new fashion itemss, collectible statues, and more.

A free demo for Donkey Kong Bananza will also be available to download from the Nintendo eShop today.

For more, check out TechRadar Gaming's Nintendo Direct live blog for new updates.