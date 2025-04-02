Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment sees Zelda take the lead, plus upgraded Switch 2 Editions bring Hyrule GPS and new memories to the best Switch Zelda games

Warrior Princess Zelda has entered the chat

  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is launching in Winter 2025
  • The news arrived as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today
  • Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will also receive Nintendo Switch 2 editions

Grab your Master Sword, you've pulled; by which I mean Zelda fans have some good news as part of today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

The said news comes in the form of an official announcement for the next installment in the Hyrule Warriors series, the Age of Imprisonment, which (spoiler alert) follows Zelda's time travel adventure, which runs parallel to Link's in Tears of the Kingdom.

In a two-minute segment, we saw the Princess of Hyrule take up arms alongside King Rauru and Queen Sonia, battling Ganondorf's army alongside the other Sages. Zelda was playable in the last title Age of Calamity, which took place 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, but given her journey through the ages was a solo venture, she'll likely be the primary playable character in this one.

The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer - YouTube The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Alongside this news, we also learned that both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will not only be backward compatible but there will also be Switch 2 Editions that bring new features to the games. These will be available to purchase, or you can snag them for free with an existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Not only will these upgraded editions herald higher resolution, smoother gameplay, and HDR support, but you'll also be able to use the new Nintendo Switch Online app for Android and iOS to access further features like “Zelda’s Notes”.

In a further video announcement (embedded above), Nintendo also revealed additional voice memories, the ability to send your friends in-game items, player data, new in-app achievements, daily bonuses, and a photo studio. This comes in addition to the shareable Tears of the Kingdom creations and Hyrule GPS shown in the Nintendo Direct live stream.

Elsewhere in the presentation, it was announced that the Switch 2 is launching on June 5, 2025. Preorders open on April 8 and will cost you $449.99 / £395.99.

