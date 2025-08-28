Skate Early Access release date – how to access, what's included, and everything you need to know

Skate is coming back later this year, launching in Early Access across a wide range of platforms. It's a new approach for the series, one that adopts a free-to-play model with seasonal content drops. You'll be able to jump in early to play Skate as it evolves, before the full release at an as-yet-unspecified date.

Thanks to some early access, we've played Skate, and found it to be: "a great game for just skating about or hanging out with friends". You can read more in our Skate preview. Of course, Skate is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming games of 2025, likely due to the fact that the last entry came out 15 years ago.

Things have changed quite a bit with the latest Skate game. For one, it's now a free-to-play game planned for Early Access before a full release. There will be regular seasonal updates before and after the proper launch, including new map areas, new trick mechanics, and fresh cosmetics. Getting into Skate Early Access is a way to play the game early as it evolves. You'll be able to give feedback and watch in real time as improvements are made.

Here's everything you need to know about Skate Early Access. This includes the release date, the platforms you'll be able to play on, and info on getting access to the game once it all goes live.

(Image credit: EA)

Skate Early Access releases September 16, 2025. This is the next available opportunity to play the game, and better yet, it's completely free to play. We'll hopefully get some more details on specific release timing in the next couple of weeks. Once news arrives, I'll be sure to update this section.

Skate Early Access platforms - where can I play?

(Image credit: EA)

You'll be able to play Skate on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. For PC players, that's via Steam/Epic Games Launcher, or through the EA App. It's worth noting that Skate is also planned for iOS and Android devices, but at a later date, and not during the launch of Early Access.

How to play Skate Early Access

(Image credit: EA)

To play Skate Early Access, you'll just need to download the game and log in on your platform of choice. There's no upfront price, and it'll be available from your storefront of choice. Preloading hasn't been confirmed yet, so stay tuned for updates.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you signed up to Skate Insiders before June 27, 2025, you'll now receive an invite to early access, meaning you can jump in right away. Sign-ups are now closed, however.

What's included in Skate Early Access?

skate. | Early Access Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Skate Early Access is not the final version of the game, and as such, has some features missing at launch. Still, there's a decent amount to play through once it comes out on September 16. Here are the main highlights:

San Vansterdam map: 4 main neighborhoods to skate through.

4 main neighborhoods to skate through. Licensed soundtrack: A collection of curated songs to play while cruising the city. This will be expanded with future updates.

A collection of curated songs to play while cruising the city. This will be expanded with future updates. Multiplayer: Solo play or play with friends in either mission-based challenges or Quick Drop.

Solo play or play with friends in either mission-based challenges or Quick Drop. Character Customization: boards, clothing, hats, and accessories.

boards, clothing, hats, and accessories. Creation: Build new spots by placing skateable Quick Drop objects in real time. Create your own challenges and join Throwdowns across the city.

Build new spots by placing skateable Quick Drop objects in real time. Create your own challenges and join Throwdowns across the city. Replay Editor: Capture your biggest tricks, slams, and moments on film with the Replay Editor, then share them with the community.

Those are just the highlights on what to expect from Skate Early Access. For a full look at the game, check out the official Skate blog.

Skate Early Access FAQ

(Image credit: EA)

Is this Skate 4? For all intents and purposes, this is indeed Skate 4 - but in colloquial name only. It's the next major entry into the Skate series, but is it's own thing, given that it's a free-to-play game that's launching first in early access. It's not a remaster or remake, nor is it described as a reboot. According to EA, it's the 'next evolution of the Skate series", and it's officially stylized as: 'skate.'

Is Skate coming to Nintendo Switch 2? No, Skate is not currently planned for Nintendo Switch 2. It's not listed under available platforms, though this may change in the future.

Is Skate on mobile devices? Skate will launch on iOS and Android later in the year, following the early access release on PS5, PS4, XSX|S, Xbox One, and PC. No date has yet been specified.

How much will Skate cost? Skate is free, though it does feature in-game microtransactions. It's a free-to-play game, with optional purchase options for cosmetic items, and a battle pass called Skate Pass. This Skate Pass has both a free rewards track and a premium paid one.