Live
Welcome to our live coverage of the early Black Friday PS5 deals!
Literally always the best time of year for any PlayStation gamer to pick up any bit of PS5 hardware or gear, or any PS5 game they've been waiting for, November's sales season is going to be a belter this year for PS5 discounts.
I've been at the coalface of gaming and gaming hardware for nearly a decade now and have covered almost every single sales period and event in that time. I'm also a PlayStation fanatic and enthusiast myself who is always looking for a deal! As a result, I know what to look out for and at what price, and I'm here to point you to the best deals going, not just any old discounted stuff.
We know that the official Black Friday PS5 deals will start this Friday, November 21, so if there's something in particular you're holding out for, then it might pay to wait - and then come back to our coverage right here, tomorrow.
In the meantime, we're going to be picking out the best early PS5 Black Friday deals that might be worth jumping on now, and highlighting those discounts and deals we're expecting to see tomorrow.
I have been covering PlayStation hardware on a daily basis for the best part of a decade. As a result, I know what makes a good deal and what makes a great deal, and also know the best ways for you to save money. As well as reviewing a host of PlayStation gear like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for TechRadar Gaming, and accessories from controllers to headsets, I'm also a PlayStation enthusiast and mega fan myself, and am always looking for the best, cheapest ways to add cool new stuff to my setup.
The best early Black Friday PS5 sales in the US
- Amazon: big-brand headsets massively discounted
- PlayStation Direct: Stock on limited edition controllers
- Walmart: Madden and College Football for less than $35
- Best Buy: save over $100 on official Sony headsets
- Target: 2K sports games for less than $30
- GameStop: Pro members can save on consoles
The best early Black Friday PS5 sales in the UK
- Amazon: has the best price on PS5 Pro
- PlayStation Direct: limited edition controller stock available
- Very: save £5 on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and more
- Currys: has a host of PS5 bundles in stock
- Argos: Save £60 on PS5 racing wheel, and more
- EE: has the lowest PlayStation Portal price
- The Game Collection: discounted games from just £13.95
- ShopTo: bargain price on PS5 games
My 5 favorite early Black Friday PS5 deals
I know, this isn't a discount as such, but it's definitely worth highlighting if you're after a more unique DualSense edition that will stand out from the crowd. It's been in and out of stock online since it launched, and Walmart is the only place to buy it.
This is a brilliant price on one of the Game Awards game of the year nominees, and you'll be getting such a quality experience and a whole lot of game for this reduced price.
Seagate makes some of our favorite hard drives for any console, and this discount on the sizeable 5TB HDD is an excellent proposition ahead of Black Friday.
Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see ahead of Black Friday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.
This is more of a placeholder and anti-Black Friday PS5 deal, but one that serves as a warning to hold fire today. This small discount will pale into insignificance tomorrow when the Black Friday PS5 deals start in earnest, so avoid this, but maybe use it as a launch pad.
Price Check: PS Direct - $499 | Amazon - $499.99 | Best Buy - $499.99 | Target - $499.99
My top US early Black Friday PS5 deals
No discount just yet, but these are the links to save right now, ahead of the incoming price cut on the premium PS5 console, ahead of tomorrow's deals starting.
Also in stock at: $749 at Amazon | $699.99 at Target | $699.99 at Best Buy | $749 at PlayStation Direct
This is the lowest pre-Black Friday DualSense price I can find on any DualSense, so go for this one if you really just want to get your shopping done now.
Alternatively, if you're looking for a DualSense and somethign a bit flashier, then the limited edition God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense is a great choice.
Also available at: Walmart - $84 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99 | Amazon - $84.99 (out of stock)
The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of 2024 and offers brilliant value for money at this reduced price tag. It could be all the headset you'll ever need across platforms, including on mobile and as a pair of headphones.
Not a huge discount - and maybe not the cheeriest of games for the holidays - but this is a great price on the PS5 version of one of my favorite PlayStation games of all time - and a must-play for any PS5 owner.