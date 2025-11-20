Jump to:

This year's best PS5 Black Friday deals – offers on consoles, accessories, games, and more

All the best PS5 and PS5 Pro deals as we find them

PS5 Black Friday deals 2025

Welcome to our live coverage of the early Black Friday PS5 deals!

Rob Dwiar

I have been covering PlayStation hardware on a daily basis for the best part of a decade. As a result, I know what makes a good deal and what makes a great deal, and also know the best ways for you to save money. As well as reviewing a host of PlayStation gear like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for TechRadar Gaming, and accessories from controllers to headsets, I'm also a PlayStation enthusiast and mega fan myself, and am always looking for the best, cheapest ways to add cool new stuff to my setup.

The best early Black Friday PS5 sales in the US

The best early Black Friday PS5 sales in the UK

My 5 favorite early Black Friday PS5 deals

Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense
Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense: $84 at Walmart
I know, this isn't a discount as such, but it's definitely worth highlighting if you're after a more unique DualSense edition that will stand out from the crowd. It's been in and out of stock online since it launched, and Walmart is the only place to buy it.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: was $40 now $30 at Walmart
This is a brilliant price on one of the Game Awards game of the year nominees, and you'll be getting such a quality experience and a whole lot of game for this reduced price.

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 external HDD - 5TB
Seagate Game Drive for PS5 external HDD - 5TB: was $169.99 now $124 at Walmart
Seagate makes some of our favorite hard drives for any console, and this discount on the sizeable 5TB HDD is an excellent proposition ahead of Black Friday.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon
Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see ahead of Black Friday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition
PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was $499.99 now $474.98 at Walmart
This is more of a placeholder and anti-Black Friday PS5 deal, but one that serves as a warning to hold fire today. This small discount will pale into insignificance tomorrow when the Black Friday PS5 deals start in earnest, so avoid this, but maybe use it as a launch pad.

Price Check: PS Direct - $499 | Amazon - $499.99 | Best Buy - $499.99 | Target - $499.99

My top US early Black Friday PS5 deals

Sony PS5 Pro
Sony PS5 Pro: $749 at Walmart
No discount just yet, but these are the links to save right now, ahead of the incoming price cut on the premium PS5 console, ahead of tomorrow's deals starting.

Also in stock at: $749 at Amazon | $699.99 at Target | $699.99 at Best Buy | $749 at PlayStation Direct

Sony PS5 DualSense controller (Gray Camo)
Sony PS5 DualSense controller (Gray Camo): was $74.99 now $65.97 at Walmart
This is the lowest pre-Black Friday DualSense price I can find on any DualSense, so go for this one if you really just want to get your shopping done now.

God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense
God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense : $84.99 at PlayStation Direct US
Alternatively, if you're looking for a DualSense and somethign a bit flashier, then the limited edition God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense is a great choice.

Also available at: Walmart - $84 | Best Buy - $84.99 | Target - $84.99 | GameStop - $84.99 | Amazon - $84.99 (out of stock)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Best Buy
The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of 2024 and offers brilliant value for money at this reduced price tag. It could be all the headset you'll ever need across platforms, including on mobile and as a pair of headphones.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Not a huge discount - and maybe not the cheeriest of games for the holidays - but this is a great price on the PS5 version of one of my favorite PlayStation games of all time - and a must-play for any PS5 owner.

Demon's Souls