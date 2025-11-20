PS5 Black Friday deals 2025 (Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation)

Welcome to our live coverage of the early Black Friday PS5 deals!

Literally always the best time of year for any PlayStation gamer to pick up any bit of PS5 hardware or gear, or any PS5 game they've been waiting for, November's sales season is going to be a belter this year for PS5 discounts.

I've been at the coalface of gaming and gaming hardware for nearly a decade now and have covered almost every single sales period and event in that time. I'm also a PlayStation fanatic and enthusiast myself who is always looking for a deal! As a result, I know what to look out for and at what price, and I'm here to point you to the best deals going, not just any old discounted stuff.

We know that the official Black Friday PS5 deals will start this Friday, November 21, so if there's something in particular you're holding out for, then it might pay to wait - and then come back to our coverage right here, tomorrow.

In the meantime, we're going to be picking out the best early PS5 Black Friday deals that might be worth jumping on now, and highlighting those discounts and deals we're expecting to see tomorrow.

Rob Dwiar Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming I have been covering PlayStation hardware on a daily basis for the best part of a decade. As a result, I know what makes a good deal and what makes a great deal, and also know the best ways for you to save money. As well as reviewing a host of PlayStation gear like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for TechRadar Gaming, and accessories from controllers to headsets, I'm also a PlayStation enthusiast and mega fan myself, and am always looking for the best, cheapest ways to add cool new stuff to my setup.

Sony PS5 Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense: $84 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ I know, this isn't a discount as such, but it's definitely worth highlighting if you're after a more unique DualSense edition that will stand out from the crowd. It's been in and out of stock online since it launched, and Walmart is the only place to buy it.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: was $40 now $30 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This is a brilliant price on one of the Game Awards game of the year nominees, and you'll be getting such a quality experience and a whole lot of game for this reduced price.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Perhaps my favorite ever wired gaming headset, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to see ahead of Black Friday. For anyone wanting premium audio this holiday season, this is certainly a headset to consider.

My top US early Black Friday PS5 deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of 2024 and offers brilliant value for money at this reduced price tag. It could be all the headset you'll ever need across platforms, including on mobile and as a pair of headphones.