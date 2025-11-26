Here's a delightfully compatible pair of facts for you: Gran Turismo 7 is set to receive a massive 'Spec 3' update on December 4. And today, you can get one of the very best PS5 racing wheels - the Logitech G923 - at a massive 30% off.
This year's Black Friday deals for racing wheels haven't been especially great. But right now, the Logitech G923 is available for $279.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon. It's not its lowest ever price at the retailer, but it's very easy to recommend for budding sim racers looking to get stuck into GT7's Spec 3 update and Power Pack downloadable content soon.
You're in for a treat if you're based in the UK, too. The Logitech G923 has dropped to just £219 (was £379.99) at Amazon. That's an enormous 42% off and its lowest price of the year.
A feature-rich mid-range wheel that's compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, the Logitech G923 is simple to set up thanks to its plug-and-play interface. Just hook it up to your console or PC and it's immediately ready to go. Expect rich force feedback, great build quality, and a set of metallic pedals for good measure.
UK price: was £379.99 now £219 at Amazon
The Logitech G923 is still one of the best PS5 racing wheels, even years after its initial release. Boasting fantastic build quality, excellent TrueForce force feedback, and ease of use that's ideal for racing setup newcomers, this is the ideal mid-range racing wheel to get started with.
It's a deal that's come just in time for Gran Turismo 7's enormous Spec 3 free update, on December 4. The update adds Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit and Canada's Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as new race tracks, alongside eight new cars, and features like viewable race telemetry, all-new events, and online race improvements.
Alongside it comes the Power Pack, paid downloadable content that seems to be a massive new campaign mode that incorporates developer Polyphony Digital's Sophy 3.0 AI racers. It's an exciting time for GT7, and now is an excellent time to pair the new experience with a racing wheel like the Logitech G923.
