Skate Early Access missions not showing bug – how to fix 'all missions completed' error

Skate Early Access is finally here, allowing players to jump into the free-to-play skating game alongside their pals. It's very much an early version of Skate, with plenty of bugs and progression issues present for players on all platforms.

One such issue is the missions not showing in Skate Early Access bug. This usually arises after completing a challenge or mission, with players unable to see the next mission in the Missions tab. You'll be greeted with a message stating: "all missions completed", but fret not, you haven't run out of things to do.

Hopefully, Skate will continue to be updated towards its full launch, and then we can see where it lands on our best PC multiplayer games list. EA has already laid out plans for future updates as part of a Skate Early Access roadmap.

Here's how to fix Skate Early Access missions not showing, so that you can continue down the main progression path and explore San Vansterdam. Whether you're on PS5, Xbox, or PC, you're likely to run into this bug sooner or later. I have multiple times already, so make sure to check out the fix below, which worked for me.

How to fix the Skate Early Access missions not showing bug

Here's how an un-bugged mission tab should look (Image credit: EA)

Upon completion of missions in Skate, you should be able to view upcoming and previously cleared tasks in the Missions tab. Unfortunately, you may run into a bug that states you've completed all missions, and that new ones will be added in the future. You can fix this by doing the following:

Completely close Skate on your platform of play

Reload into Skate

Check the Missions tab; it should update to show new ones

The above fix worked for me, as I encountered this particular bug multiple times in my first two hours of play. You can also head to the Skate store and see whether there are rewards you need to pick up, as this can bug your progression as well. For now, these are the only fixes. Hopefully, the issue will be ironed out in a future patch.

