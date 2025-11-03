An alleged Strikepoint exploit in Battlefield 6 has been discovered

It supposedly lets players earn millions in XP without engaging with the game

Battlefield Studios has made "temporary adjustments" to the mode while it investigates

Battlefield Studios has made some adjustments to Battlefield 6's multiplayer in light of a rather bizarre exploit found in the Strikepoint mode.

Spotted by Eurogamer, the exploit seems to involve two premade teams of eight heading into a Strikepoint match. Then, one team leaves entirely, allowing the other to earn XP in the millions. Rinse and repeat, and you essentially have a way to farm XP between eight players by the boatloads.

The official Battlefield Comms account on X / Twitter seems to be aware of the exploit. In a post, it wrote: "We've identified an issue that was affecting the amount of XP earned in the Strikepoint mode.

"To maintain fair and consistent progression, we've made some temporary adjustments to XP in this mode while we investigate a longer term solution. Thank you for your understanding and we will update you when further changes are made."

It's not quite clear what these "temporary adjustments" are, as developer Battlefield Studios nor publisher EA have made more detailed statements on the matter.

Unsurprisingly, however, players on the Battlefield 6 subreddit sound like they're enjoying this exploit greatly.

"How do I join one of these malicious groups?" wrote one user.

"Sounds like a great exploit, thanks. Exploit early, exploit often!" said another.

Last week, Battlefield Studios also launched Battlefield REDSEC, its free-to-play battle royale mode that can be enjoyed separately without having to buy a copy of Battlefield 6. It's available to download on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

