Activision ditches back-to-back Modern Warfare or Black Ops releases after a weak Black Ops 7 launch
Black Ops 8 is off the cards next year
- Activision has announced changes to how it releases Call of Duty games
- There will no longer be back-to-back Modern Warfare or Black Ops releases
- The company cites a desire to "drive innovation that is meaningful, not incremental"
Activision is making some big changes to how it releases Call of Duty games.
As revealed in a new post to the official Call of Duty blog, the company will no longer release back-to-back titles from either the Modern Warfare or Black Ops series. It follows the middling reception of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which currently sits at a score of just 67 on Metacritic, and a more negative response to the earlier Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Both games were released just one year after their predecessors, the excellent Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 2, respectively. Activision states that it is doing this in order to "drive innovation that is meaningful, not incremental" and "provide an absolutely unique experience each and every year."
The post also affirms that the company is still "committed" to supporting Black Ops 7 and "won't rest" until it's " one of the best Black Ops games we’ve ever made."
The game just received its first major content drop in the form of Season One, which adds heaps of new content for all of its modes. It was one of the biggest updates in Call of Duty history, and I've been loving the new maps and modes.
If you haven't yet tried Black Ops 7, it's definitely worth a go. The campaign is very weak, sure, but both the multiplayer and Zombies modes are some of the best in the series yet.
The game will be available to play for free for a limited time next week on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.
