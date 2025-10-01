Activision has revealed new information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

The game will feature the classic prestige system with ten levels to master

The same system was also present in Black Ops 6

Activision has released bucketloads of new information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as part of the recent Call of Duty: Next showcase.

For me, the most exciting reveal was the fact that the classic prestige system will be making another appearance in this instalment.

It was present in Black Ops 6 and means that players that reach the maximum level will be given the choice to start fresh without any of their unlocked gear to go through the entire journey again in exchange for exclusive skins, blueprints, and other rewards.

Black Ops 7 will once again offer ten total prestige levels to journey through, culminating in the 1,000 level Prestige Master challenge.

It was a great system in Black Ops 6, recapturing the magic of some of the satisfying systems found in earlier games.

Other recent entries, such as 2023's Modern Warfare 3, made use of a different seasonal system that reset your rank every few months and wasn't quite as compelling in my eyes.

Black Ops 7 is set to launch on November 14 for PayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

