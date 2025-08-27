Black Ops 7 carry forward is no more as devs axe old skins and promise a return to a more 'grounded' Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will no longer have carry forward

The feature would have allowed you to use some Black Ops 6 unlocks in the game

The change was confirmed in a developer blog post

Activision has confirmed that you will not be able to access operators, skins, and weapons from Black Ops 6 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

The feature, known as carry forward, was previously going to give players the ability to use select content from Black Ops 6 in the upcoming entry. Although some fans appreciated the option to bring forward their favorite unlocks, many were concerned that this would undermine the identity of the new game.

I was personally pretty disappointed with the news that carry forward would be present given the disparate settings of the two titles. While Black Ops 6 is set in the 1990s, Black Ops 7 takes place in 2035 - so running around with Gulf War era gear wouldn't make a lot of sense.

The news of the decision was announced in a community update blog post, where the developers discuss the top frankly.

"We know there’s been a lot of conversation recently about the identity of Call of Duty. Some of you have said we’ve drifted from what made Call of Duty unique in the first place: immersive, intense, visceral and in many ways grounded," it read. "That feedback hits home, and we take it seriously."

"Black Ops 7 needs to feel authentic to Call of Duty and its setting. That is why Black Ops 6 Operator and Weapon content will not carry forward to Black Ops 7," it continued.

Importantly your current stock of Double XP tokens and GobbleGums will still carry over into Black Ops 7, which is good news for those aiming to progress as quickly as possible on day one.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 is also not affected, so you don't need to worry about losing access to any of your current content.

The post also explained that the developers had heard feedback on in-game bundles, which some players found a little too outlandish in Black Ops 6.

"In Black Ops 7, bundles and items will be crafted to fit the Black Ops identity," the post stated. "We hear the feedback. We need to deliver a better balance toward the immersive, core Call of Duty experience."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to release is set to release on November 14, 2025 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.