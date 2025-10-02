Black Ops 7 maps have been revealed, including 16 Core maps and 2 skirmish maps. Many of these will be available in the beta, too, giving players the chance to check out new maps like Toshiba and The Forge.

If you're planning on jumping into the Black Ops 7 beta, you'll want to know what maps are available to all players. Thankfully, Activision has unveiled the full suite of maps designed for Black Ops 7, as well as some returning from other games. Early signs are good, showing a slightly different futuristic setting for Black Ops than we're used to. If the game can nail the multiplayer gunplay, Black Ops 7 could land on our best FPS list by the end of the year.

Here's every map revealed so far for Black Ops 7. I'll detail the Core maps, the Skirmish maps, as well as give some details on some of the brand new locations we'll all be visiting once the game arrives in beta form. As new maps are revealed, this page will be updated.

Black Ops 7 maps list

There are 18 maps revealed for Black Ops 7 so far, including 16 Core maps and two Skirmish maps:

Blackheart (Beta)

Cortex (Beta)

Exposure (Beta)

Imprint (Beta)

The Forge (Beta)

Toshin (Beta)

Colossus

Den

Flagship

Homestead

Paranoia

Retrieval

Scar

Express (Returning from Black Ops 2 )

Hijacked (Returning from Black Ops 2 )

Raid (Returning from Black Ops 2 )

Mission: Edge (Skirmish)

Mission: Tide (Skirmish)

As you can see, three of these maps (Express, Hijacked, Raid) return from Black Ops 2, while the rest are brand new to the series. I'm particularly excited to play Hijacked again, as I spent hundreds of hours playing Black Ops 2 with my first-year housemates at university. We'd spend every morning squeezing in quick rounds of Gun Game before dragging ourselves out the door, begrudgingly, into lectures and classes.

You can check out a quick overview of the launch maps in the trailer embedded below:

Black Ops 7 beta maps

There are six maps coming to the Black Ops 7 beta:

Blackheart

Cortex

Exposure

Imprint

The Forge

Toshin

Usually, we see the early access beta begin with just a few of the available beta maps, before more are added each weekend. We'll have to wait and see whether Black Ops 7's beta follows suit in this way.

Black Ops 7 map breakdown

Let's take a look at six maps that are set to launch with Black Ops 7. These are also the maps that are included in the beta.

Blackheart

Blackheart takes place on a drilling platform, with a central drill that serves as the main action point for the location. There are huge containers to rush through, and a diving bell that can be used for flanking maneuvers. It's a Core 6v6 map.

Cortex

Dive into a clifftop compound in Cortex, a new Core 6v6 map. This one is very Bond villain-themed, with a rocky secret entrance and bubbling vat chambers. There's a narrow skybridge too, perfect for sniping.

Exposure

Exposure is a Core 6v6 map set in the Australian Outback, so expect warm, orange sand, leading to a variety of vertical options via towers and ladders. Most of the action will take place outside, though there is a central control room to lock down if you'd rather run riot with a shotgun build.

Imprint

This robotics complex Core 6v6 map is set in a frozen tundra, with snow and ice dotted throughout the outside areas. There are great options for long-ranged weaponry here, as well as an inclination that can lift you up and over the snow.

The Forge

The Forge is a Core 6v6 map in the heart of The Guild's weapons and research development, so expect a high-tech laboratory with armored dog-drones and lots of shiny surfaces. Rotating walls move in the center of the area, and walkways connect the two main wings.

Toshin

Finally, we have Toshin, a Japan-inspired cityscape Core 6v6 map. A train has derailed in a shopping district, causing chaos around it. Battle through a market and a park, using upper vantage points to get a better view of the central routes.