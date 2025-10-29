Activision has announced a special Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 pop-up in London

It will open on November 7, but you will need to book a free slot to attend

Fans will be able to play Black Ops 7 early and try a special matcha drink

If you're craving one last taste of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ahead of the game's launch, not to mention a sip of delicious matcha, then this limited time pop-up experience is for you.

Developer Activision is opening a Japan-themed experience in East London where visitors will be able to play some round of Black Ops 7 and sip an exclusive Layered Peach and Mango Uji iced matcha latte by London café Tea Parlour.

Called the 'Toshin Matcha Bar' it will be located at at Unit 2, 110 Pennington St, London E1W 2BB and opens on November 7. You can't just turn up though, as eager fans will need to book a free slot beforehand via the official Eventbrite page.

Toshin in Black Ops 7. (Image credit: Activision)

The venue is fittingly based on the upcoming multiplayer map Toshin, which will take players to a bright and colorful streets of a futuristic Japanese city.

The event may not be all that it seems, however, as Activision promises a trip 'into a secret, immersive world inspired by Black Ops.'

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to launch on November 14 for Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Set in 2035 ten years after the events of the fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, this year's Call of Duty follows returning hero David Mason in a new chapter of his battle against the sinister terrorist Raul Menendez.

It's shaping up to be one of the biggest Call of Duty experience yet, with the developers having already confirmed more than 30 multiplayer maps playable in the game's first season.

