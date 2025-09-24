EE is offering free Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta access

Customers can claim it via text

There's an online form for everyone else

EE is an official Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 partner in the UK and is now offering 150,000 players the chance to secure free early access to the game's open beta.

Those with an EE pay monthly mobile plan can text BLACKOPS7 to 150 in order to claim their code. Simply follow the instructions in the message that you receive to get access on the platform of your choice.

If you're not an EE customer, then you can grab a code by filling in a form on the EE website by 11:59pm BST on September 28. Just remember to tick the box that reads 'I’d like to get early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta' before you hit submit.

The early access beta is set to take place between October 2 and 5. It will then be followed by a more general open beta between October 5 and 8. Both windows represent the perfect opportunity to give Black Ops 7 a try ahead of its release.

If you do decide that you want to purchase the full game, EE is currently offering both Xbox pre-orders and PlayStation 5 pre-orders for a respectable £61.99 each - alongside a wider range of pre-orderable games.

Black Ops 7 is set to launch on November 14 and will feature a four-player co-op campaign set after the events of fan favorite Black Ops 2.

