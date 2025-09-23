Secretlab has a new One Piece Titan Evo collection, after numerous requests from consumers

There will be two versions available, each representing two of the main characters in One Piece

The full collection will only be available in select regions, while the Secretlab skin will be available in the UK

Secretlab is responsible for some of the best gaming chairs available, and it has quietly been hard at work with one of the most requested gaming chair collections. Fortunately, I, alongside a particular set of anime fans, will absolutely love this one, as it's a love letter to one of the best anime shows available.

Collaborating with Toei Animation, Secretlab is introducing a brand new One Piece Titan Evo collection, with designs representing beloved Straw Hat characters, Monkey D. Luffy, and his first mate, Roronoa Zoro – and notably, a Secretlab skin of Luffy's Gear 5th transformation, and you won't even need to buy a new Secretlab chair for it if you already own one.

This is Secretlab's first-ever One Piece collection, with two Titan Evo options available. The Titan Evo One Piece Zoro Edition is everything you would imagine a Zoro chair to be, with his signature color green coated all around, with his three sword style etched onto the backrest and rear.

Meanwhile, the Titan Evo One Piece Luffy Edition represents the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy, in fine fashion, with nods towards the '3D2Y' tattoo that separated the crew for two years on the side of the headrest, while his chest scar, which represents a moment that almost cost him his life, lies on the backrest.

Image 1 of 3 The throne awaits you... (Image credit: Secretlab / Toei Animation) (Image credit: Secretlab / Toei Animation) (Image credit: Secretlab / Toei Animation)

However, most importantly, the Secretlab skin Gear 5 Luffy Edition represents Luffy's ultimate form and is an embodiment of the 'Sun God Nika' – unless you're a One Piece fan, these terms likely seem absurd to you, but I digress. Fortunately, if you already own a Titan Evo chair, all you need is this skin to level up your desktop aesthetic.

The icing on the cake is the lumbar support, which comes in the form of the Thousand Sunny, with a pillow (sold separately) working hand in hand with the Titan Evo's 4-Way L-Adapt Lumbar Support, allowing the chair to flex and adapt to the curvature of your lower back.

The full collection is only available in the US, Canada, and the EU, and the Secretlab Gear 5th skin is available in the UK.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've never used any of Secretlab's Titan Evo gaming chairs before, as I've often opted for a mesh chair, but you better believe this One Piece collaboration has me interested, and I'll be looking to get my hands on one of these for sure.