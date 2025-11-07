Secretlab is doing one last stock drop for an ultra-rare gaming chair

The Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera Edition will be gone for good after this stock drop

Only 100 units of the gaming chair have been made

Secretlab is about to hold one last stock drop for its Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera Edition gaming chair, after which it'll be gone for good. And honestly, in terms of looks alone, it's one of the best gaming chairs I think I've ever laid eyes on.

The first run of the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera Edition seat was held back in June of this year, where it sold out in less time than it takes for you to launch a game on Steam. Only 100 units of the chair have been made, making it one of the brand's rarest designs to date.

If you were interested in the chair before, but missed out on that initial stock drop, you might be in luck. Secretlab is now letting users register interest in one final drop taking place on November 10, 2025, at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET. Simply visit the chair's dedicated store page to register your interest and receive launch updates.

Note that registering interest does not guarantee you'll be picked for a sale. With so few units available, it's going to be potluck.

Though I will say this is definitely a chair I wouldn't mind owning personally. Premium touches like the forged carbon top plate, velvet-like upholstery, and a uniquely Lambo look and feel will make me envious of whoever nets one for themselves.

