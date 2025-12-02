Backbone has teamed up with lifestyle brand Kith to release a limited-edition Pro controller

Backbone has announced that it will be releasing a limited-edition Backbone Pro controller in collaboration with lifestyle brand Kith.

For the fifth year in a row, Kithmas has returned, and this Christmas, the company is celebrating with the launch of an exclusive, collaborative model of Backbone's Pro controller, made specifically for mobile gaming.

"When we started Backbone, the idea was dead simple: turn everyone’s phone into a console and bring gaming to everyone. Since then, players have turned mobile into the biggest gaming platform on earth, and the smartphone has quietly become the next Xbox," Backbone said. "But the identity of gaming culture hasn’t caught up. For too long, the default image has been the guy in a dark room, RGB lights blazing, totally separate from the rest of culture. We’ve never believed that story. We’ve always believed gaming is for everyone, and that it should sit next to the things people already love: fashion, music, sport, film."

"That’s why this Kith collab matters so much to me. Kith has spent the last decade doing what we aspire to do in gaming: taking something people already love and elevating it with taste. They blur the line between streetwear, luxury, nostalgia, and sport in a way that feels effortless and earned. Backbone’s whole thesis is similar–our aim is to build hardware, software, and services as one unified system, so playing games feels less like a complicated enterprise and more like an essential."

Launching on December 5 at Kith, the limited edition Backbone Pro will feature a frost-clear casing that allows a look into the gamepad's circuits, a design choice which Backbone calls "a metaphor for openness in a world of walled gardens, and a way to highlight the craft while demystifying the tech."

The Backbone Pro is one of the best mobile controllers on the market, offering Bluetooth connectivity that allows it to connect to a PC, laptop, tablet, or smart TV for use with cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, or Amazon Luna.

In TechRadar Gaming's Backbone Pro review, gaming editor Dashiell Wood said the more expensive pad "offers several significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, delivering a much more comfortable mobile gaming experience without sacrificing portability."

