If you own Secretlab’s Titan Evo and other esports accessories, then you’ll want to know about the all-new Infinite Precision Armrest for your next tournament.

Launching today (October 6), these modded armrests use hydraulics to adjust the height, angle, and distance in teeny tiny 0.1 millimeter increments, so you can ensure you're setup is exactly how you want to be.

Because that’s such a small adjustment to get right every time you sit down, a digital display has been installed on the inside of the armrests to show you the exact height, which can reach up to 78mm.

Meanwhile, the top of the armrests has a side-to-side and front-to-back adjustment range of 24mm and 50mm, respectively, as well as a 60-degree rotational pivot, depending on where you like to place your elbows.

One thing to be aware of is that 0.1 millimeters is equivalent to 0.6 millimeters on the display to help you fine-tune and replicate the same setting in different setups.

What is Secretlab’s Infinite Precision Armrest like to use?

"Every single detail matters" – Esports pros swear by Secretlab’s gear. (Image credit: Secretlab)

Now, I’m no pro gamer, let alone an esports gamer, but I do love product design, and this is an impressively engineered piece of kit.

I've been hands-on with the accessory for a short while and can tell you that it is solidly built, installed easily, and works effortlessly when tested. A lot of care and attention has been taken here, with every part working and fitting meticulously.

But I have one big question – do esports pros take their chairs with them to tournaments? Because if they don’t, then doesn’t that defeat the purpose? If they do, however, then this could definitely be a necessary upgrade.

Secretlab says that esports pros like Lee 'Flash' Young and Ryu 'Keria' Min-seok are known to bring rulers to every match to replicate their setups, making the Secretlab Infinite Precision Armrest a great way to eliminate the need for this.

So, is it a worthy upgrade to the best gaming chair? I’m certainly not the target market here, but if you are, then this will serve its purpose and then some. It's not yet available to buy, but you can register your interest at Secretlab to be the first to hear more about the larger Secretlab 'On-Stage Standard' line-up.

