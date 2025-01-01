Here's my recommended setup for your new gaming PC to help you game like a pro in 2025

f you have built or been presented with a shiny new gaming PC for the Holidays, then you are probably fairly keen to test it out.

However, to get the best out of it, you’ll need a few extra things.

The market for gaming peripherals can be overwhelming with all the choices on offer, but this guide will help point you in the right direction.

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro is an incredible keyboard. It is packed with features specifically aimed at gaming enthusiasts designed to provide the level of performance that an Esports professional might expect.

The Optical Switches allow for an amazing degree of customization, and the Rapid Trigger feature provides an incredible advantage for players of fast-paced competitive titles. It can even emulate the functions of a controller – though in testing this didn’t always work perfectly.

It is, however, incredibly expensive. Those looking for a more budget-friendly alternative may wish to consider something like the Keychron K3 Max, or even the Nyxi Striker instead. They might not have the same level of performance, but not every game needs it.

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

As you may guess from the name, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is extremely lightweight. Weighing in at a mere 60g, but boasts incredible precision and sensitivity.

The Hero 2 sensor in this mouse has a sensitivity of up to 32,000 DPI, and a polling rate of up to 2000Hz.

The Superlight 2 is also symmetrical, making it a comfortable fit for either hand. The only real downsides are the price and the need to fiddle with software to change even simple settings like DPI.

Those who don’t need that level of performance, or are looking for a more budget-friendly option can instead consider the Corsair M75 in wireless or wired form, or the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2.

Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you are sneaking around in shrubbery hiding from a killer, or in the middle of a pitched battle you want to ensure you know what is around you.

That is the advantage of the Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset, as thanks to its spatial audio, you can maintain full situational awareness.

The incredible sound quality and premium design and build quality do come at a significant price, however.

For some, the price might be worth it, but for those with shallower pockets, the Razer Kraken V4 also offers an excellent audio experience. Alternatively, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 also provides spatial audio for a much lower price.

Controller: Nyxi Warrior

(Image credit: NYXI)

Ask a console gaming fan of a certain age what the best controller ever made was, and they will probably tell you it was the Nintendo GameCube controller.

That controller is exactly what Nyxi has chosen to pay homage to with the Warrior. It has discarded the standard diamond-shaped button layout to instead embrace to more esoteric GameCube button configuration.

There is nothing to complain about with the build quality. The analog sticks are equipped with Hall Effect sensors to eliminate any danger of the dreaded stick drift, and the face buttons use microswitches for a pleasantly clicky feel.

If you prefer a more traditional layout, then the GameSir T4 Kaleid or 8bitdo Ultimate controller are also excellent options.

Monitor: Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Though it might be tempting to go for a 4K monitor, for the vast majority of games – and graphics cards – 1440p is the sweet spot where price intersects with performance.

It might not have the most pronounceable of names, but the Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q3 does have a blazingly fast response time and compatibility with HDR and adaptive sync technologies.

It can look a little washed out in a room flooded with bright sunlight, but this is a fairly minor issue with an otherwise great monitor.

Gaming Chair: Mavix M5

Many people spend long hours at a computer desk for various reasons. Whether it is for work, gaming, or engaging in hobbies, the Mavix M5 offers a massive range of support and adjustability that means it can fit every need.

It might not have the stylishness of a Secret Lab or Razer racing-style bucket seat, but it makes up for that in the range of options. This includes the ‘Elemax’ unit which can offer heating, cooling, or massage functions to soothe your aching muscles.

It will cost you a pretty penny, but if you are using your PC chair for a large number of hours per day, the expense is probably worth it.