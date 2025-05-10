I've looked through the entire Newegg Gaming Week sale - these are the best pre-built gaming PC deals
Three excellent choices for all budgets today
Newegg has launched a massive Gaming PC Week sale this week. Naturally, it includes some superb options if you're looking to upgrade your dusty old machine for something that can handle the latest titles.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been scanning the entire sale to find the gaming PCs that offer the best bang for the buck. Overall, there are some great options right now – some of the best since Black Friday, even.
I've laid out my options just down below, which start at just $929.99 for an ABS pre-built with an RTX 4060. That's a great choice for a cheap set-up with a 1080p gaming monitor but I've also made sure to include some higher-end options for those with a 1440p and even 4K monitor.
Note that the Newegg Gaming PC Week sale includes plenty of options for laptops, peripherals, and components if you'd prefer to build your own machine. I've attached an overview of today's sale at the bottom of the page so don't hesitate to check that out if you're looking to pair up your new PC with some cheap accessories.
Today's best gaming PC deals at Newegg
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i5-14400F
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe
My pick for a budget gaming PC in the Newegg Gaming PC Week sale has to be this ABS Cyclone. It's actually not the cheapest machine on sale today with a mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card but I think it's one of the better options. Not only do you get a recent 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chipset here, but ABS has also included 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Subsequently, it's a great choice for a lower-cost 1080p gaming setup.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-9700X
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe
Moving up in price significantly, this Skytech Chronos is a fantastic mid to upper range option thanks to its RTX 5070 graphics card. Backing up your GPU, you also get a decent Ryzen 7 chipset here for a solid 1440p gaming machine. It's not super cheap, but a massive $750 price cut at Newegg makes it a lot easier on the pocket this week.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-9800X3D
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe
And, if you're looking to go all-out on a super high-end machine, my pick is this ABS Stratos. At $300 off, the price cut isn't huge here but with an RTX 5080 and a Ryzen 7-9800X3D, this machine is packing some of the best gaming components money can buy right now. This one is a great choice for a future-proofed machine that should last you a few good years.
More deals in today's Newegg Gaming Week sale
- Gaming laptops: up to $750 off MSI, Gigaybyte, and more
- Graphics cards: $99 off RTX 5070 Ti and more
- Monitors: Asus, Gigabyte, and other brands from $99
- Processors: up to 30% off Ryzen and Intel Core
- Peripherals: up to 66% of gaming mice and keyboards
- RAM: DDR5 kits starting at just $99
