Save $300 on this powerful Alienware Aurora gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti

As part of this year's 4th of July sales, Dell has launched its own summer sale, offering this Alienware Aurora Gaming PC with RTX 5070 Ti for $1,999.99 (was $2,299.99).

It's just $100 shy of the lowest price we've seen since its release. That still certainly isn't cheap, but it's one of the most affordable options for a gaming desktop with one of Nvidia's latest-generation graphics cards.

It also comes with an Intel Core 7 processor, a massive 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. It's great value for a pre-built PC that will easily handle games on high settings and the most demanding resolutions, especially when compared to similarly priced gaming laptops.

Today's best gaming desktop deal

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop: was $2,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Dell This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is one of the latest in the manufacturer's range of premium gaming desktops. This is one of the first discounts on a gaming desktop with Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti, one of the "budget" options in its latest GPU generation. The most affordable package comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32 GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, which should be enough to run lag-free gaming sessions and store many of your favorite games. The minimalist design blends well with an office environment, and the efficient cooling system means less noise to interrupt others around you.

We've found that Alienware is on a hot streak with its Aurora gaming desktop series. We rated the Alienware Aurora R15 and Alienware Aurora R16 a five out of five and 4.5 out of five, respectively, both of which have strengths that carry into the latest models. Alienware claims that this latest Aurora gaming desktop is even 20% quieter while running and 7% cooler than the R15, two things we praised it for in our review.

Dell also discounted many of its best gaming laptops, which we have listed in our Dell 4th of July deals roundup.