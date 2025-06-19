Record low price! This Alienware Aurora with an RTX 5070 Ti is actually good value

Alienware is considered a luxury gaming brand, so it's often difficult to get a high-end computer for less than $2,000. Thankfully, the latest RTX 5000 series desktops are starting to go on sale. For example, you can get the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with an RTX 5070 Ti for $1,899.99 (was $2,299.99).

You can build your own PC, but if you don't have the time to learn or would prefer an easier option, there's nothing wrong with just getting a pre-built one like the Alienware Aurora. This is the lowest priced configuration with the Ultra 7 CPU and RTX 5070 Ti, but you can get the one with the Ultra 9 for $2,299.99 (was $2,699.99). You can even get the Aurora with an RTX 5080, though we'd recommend other options.

Today's best Alienware gaming desktop deal

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop: was $2,299.99 now $1,899.99 at Dell The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop now comes Nvidia's latest GPUs. The cheapest configuration features an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and RTX 5070 Ti, both considered luxury at this time. You can upgrade to more powerful specs like an Intel Core Ultra 9 or RTX 5080, but the price rises significantly. Besides, the 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD also round out the value with enough memory to support demanding applications and space for large files and games without an upgrade. The sleek, work-friendly design is just a bonus.

Alienware has a history of high ratings with our team. The Alienware Aurora R16, just one of the Aurora gaming desktop variations, received 4.5 out of 5 stars in our 2023 Alienware Aurora review. It even earned the title for best performance in our list of best gaming PCs.

The Alienware Aurora is built for both work and play. With its minimalist design, you could use it in a professional setting without drawing too much attention. Thanks to its premium processors, it can support even demanding games. It includes 32GB Dual Channel DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, enough to store a modest library of games and run with little to no lag so long as you have good connection.

In short, there isn't much to miss with the Alienware Aurora. You get plenty for what you pay for, but you also have to deal with limitations like portability and little customization.

For cheaper options, I'd advise taking a look at our best budget gaming PCs. If you're prefer something you could take on the go, you can also browse our best gaming laptops. Just don't expect the same level of ventilation as you would get from a gaming desktop.