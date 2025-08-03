The Wacom Pro Pen 3 delivers precision drawing without needing a battery or Bluetooth pairing

Wacom MovinkPad 11 uses a matte screen that reduces glare and enhances pen control significantly

Android’s lack of Photoshop and Illustrator support continues to limit mobile creative workflows overall

Wacom’s MovinkPad 11 is an unusual addition to the Android tablet space, not because of its processing power or app ecosystem, but due to one standout feature: support for the Wacom Pro Pen 3.

According to PCWatch, this device costs just under 70,000 yen (approximately $471), making it cheaper than many competing tablets, and includes the same pen technology trusted by professional artists.

Still, its appeal seems tailored to a very specific audience, and it’s worth asking whether its strengths truly outweigh its compromises.

A familiar pen, now in a standalone tablet

The MovinkPad 11 comes with the Wacom Pro Pen 3, which, unlike many battery-powered options, uses EMR (electromagnetic resonance) to achieve low-latency, battery-free performance.

It’s long been favored by digital artists working with pen displays like the Cintiq and Intuos Pro.

Now, with this Android tablet, Wacom appears to be targeting users who want to practice professional-level pen input without needing a full computer setup.

From a usability standpoint, the experience is generally fluid, particularly when using drawing apps like CLIP STUDIO PAINT DEBUT, which comes pre-installed.

However, the lack of Android versions of Adobe’s photo editing software remains a limitation for users who rely on tools like Photoshop or Illustrator.

This device features an 11.45-inch display with a resolution of 2200 x 1440, and it also uses a matte finish that resists glare and fingerprints.

This surface, combined with the Pro Pen 3’s fine pressure sensitivity, does offer a more natural feel than the glossy panels found on many mainstream tablets.

For illustration software, where pen glide and surface resistance matter, this hardware combination is a major advantage.

But as an Android tablet, the MovinkPad 11 is less impressive because it runs on a midrange MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

That’s sufficient for drawing and basic multitasking, but not exceptional.

Despite its salient selling points, Wacom’s software decisions raise valid questions.

The custom interface, Wacom UX, allows for quick access to a sketching app called Wacom Canvas, even when the device is locked.

This might appeal to beginners eager to sketch instantly, but the lack of biometric authentication and broader Android productivity features may feel restrictive.

Likewise, while it’s handy that third-party EMR pens also work with the device, the software ecosystem surrounding Android remains limited for serious graphic design software users.

The MovinkPad 11 feels more like it fills a niche and neither stands as a powerful Android tablet, nor is it aimed at established professionals.

Instead, it’s an accessible entry point for students and hobbyists hoping to develop their skills using the same tools found in professional environments.