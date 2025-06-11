Huge Newegg summer sale includes the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RTX 5060 Ti, and super cheap gaming PCs

If you're on the hunt for some new components or even a brand new PC, I'd highly recommend checking out the Newegg summer sale this week.

The retailer has just launched the event, with discounts on everything from processors and graphics cards to full gaming PCs and accessories. The sale is pretty exhaustive, but I've picked out my favorite deals just below.

Seeing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on sale for $472 (was $530) is a notable highlight considering it's one of the most in-demand components currently on the market. You can also pick up an RTX 5060 Ti for just $379 right now, although note that the deal for this new GPU is for the less popular 8GB version.

Today's best gaming PC deals at Newegg also start at just $859 (was $1,599) for this RTX 4060-equipped HZG pre-built. You can also find some of the first discounts for machines with RTX 5000 series cards. Take this SkyTech RTX 5060 Ti for $1,329.99 (was $1,899) and this ABS Cyclone Aqua with an RTX 5070 for $1,699 (was $2,299); both are great choices that you can read more about just below.

Best deals in the Newegg summer sale

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $530.72 now $472.02 at Newegg The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the gaming chipset of this generation and one was pretty tricky to find in stock up until recently. A small price cut is impressive, then, and well worth checking out if you're on the hunt for a chipset that will last you a few good years down the line.

Gigabyte WindForce GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: was $419.99 now $379.99 at Newegg This is easily the cheapest price I've seen yet on the RTX 5060 Ti - a graphics card that's perfect for those who want smooth frame rates at 1080p resolution. Pound for pound, this is a great value buy, although annoyingly, it's for the entry-level 8GB variant rather than the much more coveted 16GB version.

HZG gaming desktop: was $1,599 now $859 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core I5-13400F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB A huge price cut makes this HZG gaming desktop one of the better buys on the market if you're looking for a gaming PC that doesn't break the bank. The RTX 4060 inside is a little older now, but it's still a great budget geaphics card and it should pair up nicely with the Core i5 chipset and 32GB of RAM. For 1080p gaming, this one is a great choice if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there.

Skytech Azure gaming desktop: was $1,899 now $1,329.99 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7700

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If you're looking for something a little faster, consider this heavily discounted RTX 5060 Ti machine from SkyTech. You not only get a 16GB variant of the GPU here but also a really nice, if somewhat older, gaming chipset. This one should have no issues handling the latest games at 1080p.