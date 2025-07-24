Secretlab has announced its new OTT Adjustable Legrest, launching July 24

The new accessory is designed as a companion for any Secretlab chair and features Secretlab's PlushCell memory foam cushioning

The legrest can be adjusted for almost any sitting position

Secretlab has revealed its new OTT Adjustable Legrest, designed specifically for desk lounging and as a companion for any Secretlab chair.

As part of Secretlab's Footrest and Legrest Collection, this latest accessory features dedicated leg and foot support and combines the company's PlushCell memory foam cushioning for added comfort.

It also offers research-backed ergonomic adjustments that can be altered any way the user wants. There are three independent points of adjustability, height, tilt, and distance from the chair, which can be personalized for almost any sitting position to reduce the build-up of stress in the muscles.

The cushion is sculpted in a pebble shape and designed as a seamless extension of one of the best gaming chairs, the Secretlab Titan Evo, with curves that help pressure distribution for the feet.

Alongside microscopic memory pockets that deliver optimal density and pressure relief for long hours of comfort, the legrest also features four reinforced glass-filled nylon legs that anchor it in place and can be moved as close to a Secretlab chair as possible.

"Many of us instinctively want to kick up our feet when we sit down, and often improvise by propping our feet up on makeshift stools, boxes, inflatable seats, and even hammocks," said Vincent Sin, head of industrial design at Secretlab. "The problem is that these flimsy surfaces don’t offer the right angles for comprehensive support. Meanwhile, conventional legrests have limited adjustments that force your legs into one fixed position.

"When designing the Secretlab OTTO Adjustable Legrest, we were intentional about engineering a versatile chair accessory that our users would look forward to returning to, no matter what they’re doing at their desk. And when paired with a Secretlab chair, it combines the pure comfort of lounging with a full range of adjustments for your desired leg and feet support—no other legrests offer this level of personalization."

The Secretlab OTT Adjustable Legrest launches on July 24, 2025.