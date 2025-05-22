Secretlab has revealed its Warhammer 40,000 Edition Magnus Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk

The desk features the Imperium of Man design from the game and offers magnetic cable anchors and sheaths for cable management

The desk can be adjusted between 650mm and 1,250mm and features a custom backlit control panel

Secretlab has announced the latest addition to its Warhammer 40,000 collection, the Magnus Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk Warhammer 40,000 Edition.

Designed in collaboration with Games Workshop, the Secretlab Magnus Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk Warhammer 40,000 Edition follows Secretlab's release of the Titan Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition chair that completes the ultimate PC and tabletop gaming setup fit for Warhammer fans.

The officially licensed desk is designed to clear up space and manage cable clutter with the Secretlab Cable Management Bundle Warhammer 40,000 Edition magnetic cable anchors and sheaths to help maintain your workspace.

Fans will recognize the map of the Imperium of Man design, which covers the entire desk, featuring Holy Terra and Mars at its center, detailed with black, gold, and red legends that indicate Imperial bastions and strongholds, major Imperial worlds, and Chaos-infested zones.

It also pairs with the bundled Secretlab Magpad Desk Mat Warhammer 40,000 Edition, to "pay homage to the Throneworld of the Imperium".

The sit-to-stand desk can be adjusted between 650mm and 1,250mm thanks to its precise controls. Alongside the map design, the desk also offers a custom backlit control panel on the edge of the desk for easy access.

It also features the world’s first integrated power supply column, concealing a single cable within the desk leg, which leads to a power socket at the top.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no release date just yet, but the Secretlab Magnus Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk Warhammer 40,000 Edition (Bundle) will start at US$878 / CA$1,098 for the standard size (1.5m) and US$1,028 / CA$1,228 for the XL size (1.7m).